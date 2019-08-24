Newbridge lady nominated as masseuse of the year in the Irish Hair & Beauty Awards

For the second year running, a Newbridge lady has been nominated as masseuse of the year in the Irish Hair & Beauty Awards.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Valerie Flynn is the owner and sole therapist at Brighteyes Beauty and Massage, which is based in Newbridge.

“It is such a huge honour for Brighteyes Beauty & Massage to be nominated for the second year running. I run a small home-based salon with a small clientele whom I take great pleasure in looking after,” she said.

“The fact that they have taken time out of their busy days to vote for me really means a great deal to me. I’m really looking forward to attending the event in September and meeting my fellow nominees.”

The fourth Irish Hair & Beauty Awards are back for a memorable celebration of the best professionals and businesses that operate in the country’s hair and beauty industry.

After nominations flooded in from all corners of Ireland, the full list with finalists has been revealed.

The elegant ceremony will take place at The Crowne Plaza Hotel Dublin Airport, on Sunday, September 1.

Kildare town's Simon Sweeney Hair Design is also one of the finalists in the Hair Salon of the Year category.

Their junior stylist, Casey Clarke has also been nominated for the Junior Stylist of the Year award.

“We are honoured to be nominated in this years awards and to be shortlisted in two categories, after 13 years we want to thank all our clients, friends and family who nominated us and to the judges. We look forward to this years ceremony,” said the salon.

A spokesperson for the annual awards said: “We would like to congratulate everyone for being shortlisted and we can’t wait to welcome all our

guests and deliver an enjoyable event. We wish all finalists the best of luck.”