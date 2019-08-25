Sallins’ successful soccer stars set for KCC reception

The Sallins soccer team which won a national title last month are to be honoured by Kildare County Council with a reception to Aras Chill Dara.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Labour councillor Anne Breen asked that KCC invite the team of Isabel Piere, Megan Egan Byrne, Hannah Gaines, Ellysse Angland, Aoife Hand, Deirdre Cronin, Katie Power, Lucy Doneny.

“This is a great achievement for the school. It was a great day for the school and the support they had was unbelievable,” said Cllr Anne Breen.

The under 11 girls side attend the St Laurence’s primary school and defeated the Cork representatives in the deciding game at the end of May at the Aviva Stadium.

The Cork girls went 1-0 ahead, forcing a Sallins comeback and they got the winning goal shortly before the end. On the way to the deciding game, Sallins girls also accounted for Donegal on a 5-4 scoreline.

The team won the Kildare FAI blitz which was held in Kilcullen and they went on to represent Kildare in the Leinster FAI blitz which was held in Portlaoise.

They became provincial champions having defeated teams from Kilkenny, Offaly and Laois. It was the first time the school ever won a Leinster final.

And the win gave them the right to take on the representatives of Connacht, Munster and Ulster in the All Ireland series.

The team was coached by Mags Griffith and Peter Kelly.

KCC receives numerous requests to honour sporting success and it is likely that the Sallins team will be invited to a special awards night hosted by the council and attended by others who’ve achieved sporting success later this year.