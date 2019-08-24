More action to aid Sallins road safety

A radar speed sign is on the way to Sallins.

Local councillor and Naas Mayor Carmel Kelly asked for the sign — which informs motorists of their current speed — for the town at a Naas Municipal District.

Kildare County Council is working with a local action group on ways to make Sallins safer for pedestrians given the number of vehicles passing through each day.

Residents, including Sallins Community Council, are engaging with KCC to secure specific measures which can be undertaken in the town to improve the issue — both long-term and more immediate steps. A number of measures to reduce speeding vehicles in Sallins were agreed towards the end of last year.

New signs were announced for the entrance to the town from Clane.

It followed a public meeting in Sallins last November at which residents demanded that Kildare County Council and the gardai do more to make the town safer for pedestrians.

The council also agreed to erect large road signs urging drivers to slow down.

Additionally speed detection lights, informing drivers of the speed they are travelling at (and are in use at Mylerstown Cross near Two Mile House), were approved following suggestions put forward by Cllr Kelly at the public meeting.