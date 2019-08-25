More than 200 patients were treated on trolleys in Naas Hospital last month

Some 209 patients were treated on trolleys in Naas Hospital during last month.

This is an increase on the figure of 164 people who were admitted to the facility without a bed being available in July 2018.

Overcrowding levels at all public hospitals in Ireland by nurses and the highest level of overcrowding for July was 338 in 2017 and the lowest was 18 in July 2007.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has criticised the authorities over the amount of overcrowding last month.

Almost 9,500 patients had no bed across the country and this is the highest July number since the INMO began compiling overcrowding figures.

The worst affected hospitals in the country were University Hospital Limerick (1,293 patients without a bed), Cork University Hospital (1,079), University Hospital Galway (707), University Hospital Waterford (590) and Dublin’s Mater Misericordiae University Hospital (560).INMO’s director of industrial Relations Tony Fitzpatrick said: “Each day there are hundreds of patients languishing in corridors, waiting for a hospital bed. Currently some 700 patients cannot be discharged from hospital.

“In the meantime, hundreds of frontline nursing and midwifery posts are currently vacant due to the HSE’s dysfunctional and bureaucratic employment control processes.”

He said vital roles across all services, at all grades, in all hospitals are left unfilled and this has direct negative consequences for patients.

“We expect increased demands on the health service in winter, but now even summer sees patients crammed into corridors on trolleys.

“It is creating unacceptable risks for patients and health workers alike.”