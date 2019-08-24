Naas-based carer is an awards nominee

Naas-based carer Richard Casey, who works at Comfort Keepers (CK), has been announced as one of nine finalists for the company’s Carer of the Year Awards 2019.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The awards recognise individual carers for their outstanding service and dedication to their role.

The nine regional winners will now compete for the CK national award and the title of Carer of the Year at a gala awards ceremony at Killashee Hotel, on Friday, November 22.

CK is based at Naas Industrial Estate.

Speaking about his nomination Richard said: “It is amazing to be nominated and for me it’s a huge achievement as everyone who works as a carer is deserving. My clients are really important to me, every day I give them 100% but I still feel that what they give me is so much more. I feel privileged to have met, cared for and formed friendships with them and their families. I also owe CK a lot, they are consistently supportive of my learning and development and always willing to help further educate me.”

Louise Carrick, client services manager said: “Richard has built up a fantastic rapport with all of his clients.

“He mainly works with our children and adults with disabilities and provides respite and companionship. He has really made a difference in his clients’ lives and they and their families speak very highly of his pleasant personality and easy going nature.”

Brid Gould, CEO of CK said, “Richard is a fantastic addition to the team. His dedication to his clients is second to none.

“He really makes a difference to his client’s life, often going above and beyond, not only to make sure they have everything they need but also facilitating those special extra touches that really make a difference.”

The awards ceremony also recognises employees in various support roles throughout the organisation, for their outstanding performance and dedication to quality care in their communities.

Staff who are celebrating 10 years with CK will also be present at the ceremony to celebrate their service.