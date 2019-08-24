KILDARE OPINION: Apprentices are scarce as college education entices more students

More and more young people are going to college, undermining the importance of education in the national psyche. And it’s not getting any cheaper.

More than 51,000 places were offered places when the Central Applications issued first round college place offers last week with something approaching military precision — given the numbers it is dealing with.

The Leaving Certificate exam results were out on Tuesday last and the first round offers were issued just two days later.

Over 7,600 students chose Trinity College as their first option. Dublin City University made 3,600 offers, an increase of nearly 6% while our own Maynooth University will take in 3,225 students this year, which is a 3% increase on 2018.

The number of first year places available at UCD rose to 4,120, up 1.4% on last year, and the university also increased the number of first round offers it made.

All of this is good even if comes with increased pressures on students and the associated costs of third level education.

Much media attention is afforded to the subject of education in Ireland.

And it sometimes appears that other future career options are overlooked.

It was interesting therefore to hear from an organisation providing career paths.

The alternative route to a decent career, if you will.

A survey conducted by the Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) on behalf of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) found that Ireland lacks the requisite number of apprentices in construction to meet our housing and infrastructure needs.

Some 86% of construction companies are experiencing issues as a result of an inadequate supply of qualified tradespeople and this figure increases to 94% of large respondent firms. Only 1 in 3 construction companies surveyed reported currently employ apprentices.

This lack of apprentices may negatively impact on the industry reaching its potential output whilst putting upward pressure on labour costs.

The CIF/DIT report recommends that urgent actions are taken by Government and industry to repurpose the apprenticeship model particularly with regard to the wet trades, with a view to helping fill the estimated 112,000 positions required in construction over the next five years.

Skills gaps have emerged across the full range of construction trades and are most pronounced in the “wet” trades” (like plastering).

The shortage is so severe that there is the potential for long term problems, such as is the case of floor and wall tiling, where no new apprentices have been registered (through local Education and Training Boards) in the last number of years.

It’s been pointed out that 310 plastering apprentices were registered in 2006 and in 2017.

In floor wall and tiling there were 43 registrations in 2006 and none in 2017.

Painting and decorating saw 161 registrations in 2006 and 45 in 2017 while in 679 bricklaying apprenticeships were registered in 2006, falling to 65 registrations in 2017. Only 29% of the companies which took part in the survey currently employ apprentices. And the most commonly employed apprentices are in carpentry and joinery followed by electrician and plumbing.

However, the most common apprentice by number employed remains electrician followed by plumbing, then carpentry and joinery.

Given the consequences of the economic crash and the fact that the construction was the first and hardest hit, it is not surprising that people have been slow to return to the sector for employment. But the crash is beginning to recede into the distance as another cohort of young people assess future job prospects.