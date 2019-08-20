Kildare Fair City actor George McMahon AKA Mondo ties the knot in Spain
Boyzone's Keith Duffy officiated at the ceremony
George McMahon and his bride Rachel Smyth Picture: George McMahon's twitter account
Fair City actor, George McMahon married his childhood sweetheart in Spain last week.
The actor, who plays Mondo in the RTE drama, grew up in Celbridge.
Boyzone's Keith Duffy officiated the humanist marriage ceremony last Thursday, August 15 near Nerja. The couple invited close family and friends including a number of Fair City colleagues. Newlyweds, Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville were also in attendance.
Married the love of my life @RachelDancer87 on Thursday. The most incredible week with family and friends. Thank you for all the lovely messages and well wishes.— George McMahon (@georgeymac) August 18, 2019
@SilverscreenWed pic.twitter.com/a5x2gtj2uP
