Kildare Fair City actor George McMahon AKA Mondo ties the knot in Spain

Boyzone's Keith Duffy officiated at the ceremony

Leinster Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare Fair City actor George McMahon AKA Mondo ties the knot in Spain

George McMahon and his bride Rachel Smyth Picture: George McMahon's twitter account

Fair City actor, George McMahon married his childhood sweetheart in Spain last week.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The actor, who plays Mondo in the RTE drama, grew up in Celbridge. 

Boyzone's Keith Duffy officiated the humanist marriage ceremony last Thursday, August 15 near Nerja. The couple invited close family and friends including a number of Fair City colleagues. Newlyweds, Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville were also in attendance. 