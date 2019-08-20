Kildare Fair City actor George McMahon AKA Mondo ties the knot in Spain

Fair City actor, George McMahon married his childhood sweetheart in Spain last week.

The actor, who plays Mondo in the RTE drama, grew up in Celbridge.

Boyzone's Keith Duffy officiated the humanist marriage ceremony last Thursday, August 15 near Nerja. The couple invited close family and friends including a number of Fair City colleagues. Newlyweds, Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville were also in attendance.