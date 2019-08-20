Further information has been received for a total of 245 new homes in Kildare town

Further information has been received for a total of 245 new homes and a new creche facility in Kildare town.

The developer Eukton Ltd, applied last year for the permission to Kildare County Council via three separate planning applications to build a total of 245 houses at the same location of Southgreen Road (Hill Road),Old Road and Dunmurray Road, South Green, Kildare Town.

The council requested that a higher net residential density of development be considered by the developer in order to allow for a more efficient use of the lands. It also requested that a greater housing mix and visual variety be used by the applicant.

The first proposed development comprises a residential scheme of fifty dwellings units in a mixture of two storey and two storey plus dormer houses and a three-storey duplex apartment building.A second application comprises of a residential scheme of 96 dwelling units in a mixture of two storey and two storey plus dormer houses and a three-storey duplex apartment building and provision of a single/two storey childcare facility, including outdoor amenity space, 24 car parking spaces, a bike shelter accommodating 10 bicycle parking spaces, and a bin store. And there is also an application for a residential scheme of a further 99 dwelling units in a mixture of two storey and two storey plus dormer houses and three storey duplex apartment buildings. This application also includes a childcare facility.

The revised scheme has reduced the quantity of three-bedroom houses from 153 three bedroom units to 113 and increases the percentage of one and two bedroom units, increasing the total capacity to 297 dwellings.

The proposed development also has plans 88 apartments - 38 one bed apartments, 43 two beds and seven three bed apartments.

The location of the creche was also questioned by the council and has since been relocated in the plans adjacent to Dunmurray road to reduce impact and noise levels on residential units in the area.

A decision is due by the council on the revised scheme on September, 4, 2019.

