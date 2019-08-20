The average rent In Kildare is now €1,340 according to a new report.

The cost of renting a property rose by almost 5 % in the past 12 months in Kildare according to Daft.ie's latest rental report.

In Kildare, the average price of rent rose by 4.5 per cent to €1,341 compared to this time last year. According to the report the average cost of renting a one bed apartment is €962 which is an increase of 4 per cent on this time last year, while a two bed house is €1,120 which is a jump of 4.5 per cent and a three bed house is €1,297 risen by 3.4 per cent on this time last year, while an average four bed house rental is €1,429 rising by 3.4 per cent and the average cost for a five bed house to rent is €1,509 which has decreased slightly by 0.4 per cent in the last year.

The average nationwide rent is now €1,391 a month.

In Dublin, rents are up 4.5 percent compared to this time last year and now stand at €2,023.

Overall, rents outside the main cities in Kildare were up 6 per cent, but in Connacht, Munster and Ulster the average increase was around 12 per cent.