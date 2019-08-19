Call to control soaring rents in Athy and Monasterevin

A Kildare South councillor has called on the Government to urgently designate Athy and Monasterevin as rent pressure zones as tenants face soaring rents.

Cllr Mark Wall is also calling on the Minister for Housing to adjust HAP thresholds for the Athy to include the nearby town of Monasterevin.

“The Athy Municipal District and the town of Monasterevin is now surrounded by areas that have been designated rent pressure zones," Cllr Wall said.

"This is now causing rents in these areas to soar, impacting on families who are now having to spend significantly more to get a decent home. HAP levels are not keeping up with these increases."

He added that if Athy was classified as a rent pressure zone then rent increases would be capped at the rate of inflation.

“Under the current rules areas only become rent pressure zones if the annual rate of rent inflation in the area has been 7% or more in four of the last six quarters; and the average rent for tenancies registered in the area with the RTB in the last quarter

must be above the average national rent. What this means for the Athy Muncipial District and Monasterevin Town is that they will only act to protect renters long after rents have massively increased. This is simply unfair on families."

He also claimed that the government has allowed rents to soar in Athy and Monasterevin before taking action.



“I am calling on the Minister for Housing to act to address this before it is too late. Firstly he needs to increase the HAP thresholds, and then ensure that the Athy Municipal District and the town of Monasterevin are designated an RPZ.”