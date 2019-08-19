Shake a bucket for Barnardos in Kildare

Children's charity Barnardos, with the kind support of Dell Technologies, seek local volunteers in Kildare to shake a bucket on their next collection day on September 13, 2019.

The charity, who work with more than 17,600 children each year, needs valuable volunteers for their National Collection Day. By shaking a bucket or joining an in store bag pack for just two hours, each volunteer can raise up to €100 for vulnerable children in their community. People can register online for any two hour shift on the day.

The locations in Kildare include: Supervalu Celbridge; The Orchard Home and Café Celbridge Dunnes Stores, Maynooth Supervalu, Maynooth Dunnes Stores Newbridge and Tesco Newbridge.

