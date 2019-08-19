Four All-Irelands: Kildare’s Road to the Sam Maguire

Kildare’s Road to the Sam Maguire will be the focus of a talk on Thursday, August 22 at 7pm in Kildare town Community Library as part of Heritage Week in Kildare Town.

This year marks the centenary of the 1919 victory of Kildare over Galway in the Senior Football Championship and that campaign will be the focus of the talk as part of the Kildare decade of Commemorations.

However the 1905, 1927 and championships will also be featured.

The later finals featured five players from Kildare Town including Bill ‘Squires’ Gannon, the first player to hold the Sam Maguire trophy aloft, in 1928.

There are also a number of walks planned around the town during the week and people are urged to check with Kildare Town Heritage Centre. As always people can 'check in' with the free ‘Kildare Town Audio Guide’ which will lead participants around the wonderful Heritage Town of Kildare - at the heart of Irish history for millennia.

Written by Mario Corrigan and Neil Jackman, it was produced by Abarta Heritage in conjunction with Kildare Town Heritage Centre, Kildare Tidy Towns, Cill Dara Historical Society, The Grey Abbey Conservation Project and Kildare County Council.

Also on Thursday afternoon in Kildare Town Community Library there will be a presentation on Kilkea's Lord Walter FitzGerald's contribution to Kildare at 3pm.

All are welcome to attend.