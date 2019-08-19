Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for this week

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week form Met Eireann is for another unsettled week with wet weather set to affect the country for much of the week.

The weather forecast for tonight will start largely dry with clear spells. Later cloud will increase from the west with rain or drizzle on west coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light westerly winds.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a duller day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in just light to moderate westerly breezes. Tuesday night will see a few patches of rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures around 10 to 13 degrees. Southwest winds will pick up towards morning.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for wet and windy weather to sweep across the country, clearing the east again later in the day. Temperatures will be between 16 and 19 degrees at highest.

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest that another spell of rain will affect parts of the country early on Thursday, with warmer weather following for later in the day and for Friday. In this setup, temperatures on Friday will reach values between 20 and 25 degrees.