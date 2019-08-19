Edenderry Church of Ireland parish welcomes new rector

The parishioners of Edenderry Union have welcomed Rev Sarah Marry as their new rector. She was instituted by Bishop Pat Storey in Castro Petre Church in Edenderry at 8pm on August 15.

Edenderry Union is a rural parish, encompassing Carbury, Edenderry, Clonbullogue and Rathangan. It is part of the Church of Ireland dioceses of Meath and Kildare.

Rev Sarah was joined by her husband Declan, their two daughters, family and friends, parishioners and friends of Edenderry Union. Colleagues from across the dioceses of Meath and Kildare, as well as parishioners from St Anne’s Shandon where she had previously been priest-in-charge, also attended the Service. Local clergy from other denominations, members of the community as well as local public representatives were also in attendance.

As well as being priest-in-charge of Saint Anne’s, Shandon, Cork since 2015 she has also served as chaplain to St Luke’s Home, Cork since 2015.

The preacher was Rev Bruce Pierce. He is now Director of Education, in Saint Luke’s Home Education Centre in Cork, where Sarah had been a chaplain.

The new rector was ordained to the priesthood in 2012. She then served as curate assistant in Douglas Union with Frankfield, from 2012 to 2015. As well as qualifications in Theology Sarah is also qualified in Personnel Management (NCI). She also has a degree in Modern Languages and European Studies from the University of Bath.

At the conclusion of the Service, a number of speeches were made, formally and warmly welcoming Sarah, Declan and their family to Edenderry Union and to the dioceses of Meath and Kildare.

After the Service, everyone was invited to a reception at Edenderry Golf Club.