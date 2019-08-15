Minister to address Kildare meeting organised by Monasterevin Blueway group
Josepha Madigan is Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht
The path will run along the canal in Monasterevin
Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD will attend and address a meeting in Monasterevin about a proposed walking and cycling path along the grand canal.
The meeting will take place in Monasterevin Community Centre on Thursday, August 29 at 8pm and will also be addressed by a representative of Waterways Ireland.
The event is hosted by an organisation called Monasterevin Blueways and will be chaired by Martin Heydon TD.
There will be a question and answer session afterwards.
