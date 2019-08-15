Minister to address Kildare meeting organised by Monasterevin Blueway group

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD will attend and address a meeting in Monasterevin about a proposed walking and cycling path along the grand canal.

The meeting will take place in Monasterevin Community Centre on Thursday, August 29 at 8pm and will also be addressed by a representative of Waterways Ireland.

The event is hosted by an organisation called Monasterevin Blueways and will be chaired by Martin Heydon TD.

There will be a question and answer session afterwards.

Picture Gallery: The Martin Earley cycle in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation