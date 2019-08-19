KILDARE WILDLIFE WATCH: Be careful around the toxic tutsan

I was introduced to another of Ireland’s wildflowers — tutsan (meas torc allta as Gaeilge) — last week by a visiting ecologist to the centre.

I had walked past this wildlflower for many years and considered it more of an ornamental species in the wildlife gardens, but once I was introudced to it I could not believe how I never noticed it growing in the wild before. Within a few days of my introduction, I came across it growing along the banks of the Grand Canal in Monasterevin.

It is a shrubby, partially evergreen plant that grows to a height of 70cm. Although not fully deciduous, it does lose some of its leaves in autumn. It is native plant that is more associated with woodlands then the dry banks of the canal — however the growth of willow and alder along the banks of the canal probably offered it the shade it required to thrive in this area.

The flowers of tutsan are bright yellow, each having five oval-shaped petals with long stamens, the male part of the plant that carries the pollen.

The stalkless leaves grow opposite each other along the red stems that are woody towards the base. The plant flowers from June to August each year and the flowers turn into berries that begin white before turning bright red, and then eventually black towards the end of the growing seaon.

Although I never recommend you pick any plant from the wild in your local area, I feel it important with this species to warn that all parts of the plant have been identified as toxic due to the presence of hypericin, which can cause diarrhoea and nausea in humans.

However, I should also mention that extracts are taken from this plant in the pharmaceutical industry and used in antidepressant and diuretic medicines. With August upon us, can you find tutsan growing in your local area this week?