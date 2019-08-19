ASK THE DOC: Get help with your mental health

Mental health affect us all. One of the issues I find is that too many people delay in seeking help or are unaware of some of the resources that are available. Some 25% of people will experience a mental health difficulty in our lifetime, so even if you personally have not gone through a mental health issue, chances are, someone close to you has. I write a lot about maintaining good mental health, however today I want to highlight resources that will help.

General Practitioner

Up and down the country, GPs — over-worked, over-stretched and over-criticised — are the backbone of mental health delivery care in Ireland. GPs are aware of good quality counselling resources in your area, and in the case of severe and enduring mental health challenges will refer you or your family member into the multidisciplinary mental health teams or child and adolescence mental health services. Too often there are resource limitations in these teams which makes me angry, nevertheless your GP is your first port of call.

Samaritans Ireland

Samaritans provide round the clock support for people in need; whether your situation is urgent or you just need someone to talk to. Calls are confidential and you don’t have to give personal details if you don’t want to. Call 116 123 or visit Samaritans.org. In addition you can email jo@samaritans.ie.

SpunOut

SpunOut is an Irish youth information website, created by young people for young people. It’s an excellent resource with articles on all aspects of mental health and wellbeing, giving advice and information on a range of topics. Visit www.spunout.ie

HSE National Counselling Service

The HSE National Counselling Service (NCS) is an excellent professional, confidential counselling and psychotherapy service available free of charge in all regions of the country for those who have experienced physical, sexual or emotional abuse. People can refer themselves directly by calling Freephone number; 1800 234 110. The mission of the NCS is “to listen to, value and understand those who have been abused in childhood and to assist clients to live more satisfying lives”. Details at www.hse.ie

Grow

GROW has with 130 groups throughout the country. It helps people who have suffered or are suffering from mental health problems. You can call GROW or attend a meeting in your area where you can gain support and share experience with others in your community who have been through similar situations with regards to mental health. Call 1890 474 474 or visit www.grow.ie

A Lust For Life

A Lust For Life is an award-winning Irish wellbeing movement created to transform how we talk about and treat mental health. They lead powerful national campaigns on mental health and drive social change and or now developing a emotional resilience program for children by children. The website is also an excellent resource with a range of great articles and personal stories about mental health to help change the conversation around the topic. Visit www.alustforlife.com.

Pieta House

Pieta House is a non-profit organisation which provides treatment for those experiencing suicidal thoughts or self-harm. They also operate the Suicide Bereavement Counselling centres to provide free counselling, therapy and support to those who have been affected by suicide. You can call 1800 247 247 or visit www.pieta.ie.

Mental Health Ireland

Mental Health Ireland is a national voluntary organisation that aims to promote positive mental health to all people in Ireland. They have 92 mental health associations throughout Ireland that fundraise and organise events and outings for people across the country struggling with mental illness. Their website acts as an excellent information resource for people who need help and advice and they also provide education and training on mental health for workplaces and communities. Visit www.mentalhealthireland.ie

Aware

Aware is a nationwide organisation that provides education, information and support for people dealing with depression or bipolar disorder in Ireland. They provide emotional and practical support through their helpline 1800 80 48 48, which is open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 10pm. They also offer educational programmes, such as group education for adults, online courses, programmes for relatives and friends and school-based courses. Visit www.aware.ie

Your Mental Health

Yourmentalhealth.ie is an online resource for people to learn about mental health in Ireland; how to support yourself and those you love and care for. It provides support in terms of online articles and advice pieces and can point you in the direction of local services. Visit www.yourmentalhealth.ie

Shine

Shine aims to empower people with mental health issues and their families by offering support, information and education. They also advocate for social change by defending the right of all those with mental health issues to equal rights and access to quality services. They provide a range of recover-focused support services, such as counselling and support groups. Visit www.shine.ie

Jigsaw

Jigsaw is the National Centre for Youth Mental Health that aims to offer vital support for the young people of Ireland, with 13 support centres across the county. They also provide education, training and workshops for young people, parents, teachers and health professionals. Visit www.Jigsaw.ie

While there are a lot of brilliant organisations, many of them are excellent charities. In a society that values its citizens wellbeing there would be less charity and more state services. This is the direction that we need to travel.

