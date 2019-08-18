KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Just one four-bed detached home left in Kill estate

There is just one luxurious four-bedroom detached home remaining, in the sought-after Earls Court Development by Mirida Homes.

These superb A2 rated homes at The Avenue, Earls Court, Kill are designed with the modern family in mind and every detail has been examined in order to maximise space while allowing for bright, stylish and spacious living accommodation.

With top quality features and finishes throughout, these superb houses measuring 149.2sq.m. to 173.97sq.m. with extra-large rear gardens, should not be missed.

Earls Court is a popular development ideally suited to family living. Located in Kill, which boasts a full range of amenities just off M7 motorway and a short drive to Dublin city centre, prices range from €495,000. For more info please contact Coonan Property New Homes 01-6286128 or email info@coonan.com