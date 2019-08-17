KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Two impressive Naas homes on the market

Number 40, Kingsfurze, Naas has been put on the market at a guide price of €385,000.

Smyth Naas introduces this deceptively spacious bungalow situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in this popular development situated just off the Dublin Road. This fine home requires some modernisation and offers massive potential in a lovely quiet location only a stones throw from the main street of Naas. There is a large private garden to the rear.

Kingsfurze is convenient to all amenities. A feeder bus will take you the Arrow train service in Sallins. The N7 will take you to the M50 in double quick time. Local landmarks include Naas racecourse and Naas golf club. There is a private tennis court and playground in the estate.

The accommodation comprises entrance porch, hallway, living room, kitchen /dining area, sunroom, utility, five bedrooms (main en-suite), bathroom and upstairs toilet.

Number 13 Dun Na Riogh Avenue, Naas is on the market with a guide price of €365,000.

Number 40 Kingsfurze

This stunning extended semi-detached residence stands on a larger corner site which enjoys a south facing rear garden. This beautiful family home is nicely positioned on a quiet cul-de-sac and offers light filled interiors throughout.

The house was extended to provide two extra bedrooms and a conservatory to the rear. The new buyer will benefit from the host of extras which were added by the current owners.

Dun na Riogh Avenue is also convenient to all amenities with the main street of Naas 2km away.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen/dining area, family room, conservatory, utility room, five bedrooms (main en-suite), bathroom and guest toilet.

Viewing is highly recommended.

To arrange a viewing of either of these impressive Naas properties, please contact Smyth Naas on 045 895440 or log on to www.smythnaas.ie