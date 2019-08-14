New leisure/conference facility and business units given green light in Kildare town

Planning permission has been granted for 200 car parking spaces, six business units and a new amenity/leisure/conference facility in Kildare town.

Campbell M. Walker has got the go ahead to demolish the existing dilapidated and disused single storey building at Loughlion to make way for six office based industry, business, science and technology buildings, and one part office based industry, business, science and technology building which would also house an amenity, leisure, and conference facility.

The roof will also feature solar photovoltaic panels and an internal new road network throughout the site will be created.

The site is bounded by the M7.