My Kildare Life interview with makeup artist and YouTuber, Kate O'Neill

Kate, originally from Maynooth, grew up in Straffan, is a makeup artist and YouTuber.

Kate (23) now lives in Clane. She went to primary school in Straffan and secondary school in St Wolstan’s Celbridge. She then went on to university in NUIG to study science. She is an only child, and both her parents are teachers.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

One of my first memories of the county would be Punchestown week at the amusements in Naas with all my cousins — it was a tradition when I was younger.

Another great memory of my childhood has to be the days spent footing turf in the bog battling off the midgies — a familiar memory for many!

FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

It has to be the gorgeous countryside surrounding us. There is a lovely rural atmosphere while still being so near to the city, you really get the best of both worlds!

IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

There would definitely be a trip to Kildare Village, a shopaholic’s dream. You could spend hours browsing the wide variety of brands it has to offer. It would be nice to finish the day then with a drink and a chat in one of the many great pubs around.

FAVOURITE RESTAURANT?

It has to be Donatello’s in Maynooth— I’m a sucker for Italian food and their vegan/vegetarian menu is one of the best.

Can you tell me about your work as a make-up artist, and how you built up your following on Instagram?

I have always had an interest in art and makeup. I loved designing outfits and looks on paper until I was finally allowed to wear makeup at my first disco!

I started my Instagram page in 2015 and have gained almost 40 thousand followers. It was definitely slow to start but once I got noticed by big brands and getting shoutouts my growth skyrocketed.

This was very encouraging and I became more involved in experimenting with different looks, lighting and new cameras.

My skills in photography and editing really developed in recent years, which allowed me to create the best quality content and engaging even more followers.

I am delighted to now be able to give a lot of time to my page after finishing college. I also work part-time in Charlotte Tilbury, which has been one of my favourite brands for years.

As for the future, I hope to continue developing my Instagram and all of the skills involved in creating the best content!

Instagram @kakemeup