Decision on Kildare town health centre cafe and medical suite expansion due tomorrow
Planning
A decision is due tomorrow the proposed extension to Primary Care Centre in Kildare town.
Cill Dara Primary Healthcare Ltd want permission for a partial three and four storey extension to the rear/south of the existing Primary Care Centre.
The proposed building, if approved, will accommodate medical services, a café and ancillary accommodation at the premises on Old Hospital Street.
Read also: See more Kildare stories
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on