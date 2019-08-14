Decision on Kildare town health centre cafe and medical suite expansion due tomorrow

Planning

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare Town Primary Care Centre

A decision is due tomorrow the proposed extension to Primary Care Centre in Kildare town.

Cill Dara Primary Healthcare Ltd want permission for a partial three and four storey extension to the rear/south of the existing Primary Care Centre.

The proposed building, if approved, will accommodate medical services, a café and ancillary accommodation at the premises on Old Hospital Street.

