KILDARE OPINION: Over-supply, processors, vegans and Mercosur face struggling farmers

Who would want to be a famer? Who wouldn’t want to be a farmer?

For every image of the ruddy- faced farmer out in the sun, walking their fields with a loyal dog by their side, there is a stark reminder, as seen over the past few weeks, that many elements of the business of agriculture are dysfunctional.

Last week, outside Kildare Chilling, dozens of farmers from all over the county and beyond gathered together to protest at drastically reduced prices they’re getting for their cattle.

To be clear, they are not making it up. Even non-farming people who call every large herbivore in a field a cow (they’re not, you can’t milk most of them) will understand the basic economics of the situation.

If, this time last year, you were getting a price of €4.20 per kilogram of the product that you were supplying and this year you are only getting €3.50 per kilogram, then it’s clear things are going in the wrong direction.

One young farmer spoke to me outside Kildare Chilling and explained that once you factor in the costs of producing the animal, you were likely making a loss of between €150 and €200 a head.

“Even before the price dropped you were only making maybe €10 or €20 a head. It’s a terrible amount of work for so little.

“Maybe if you had a huge number of cattle it might make you a decent living.”

Agricultural journalist Darragh McCullough notes that farmers are often spending up to 14% of their Single Farm Payment on subsidising their cattle production.

A number of factors have arrived together to create this perfect storm, some greater than others, but they all add up to one saliant and inescapable fact: the value to the market of a fully grown, ready for slaughter animal is far less than what the farmer who reared that animal needs to get to survive.

Put simply, far more animals are being produced at a time when the available market share for them is diminishing.

For starters, beef farmers were encouraged for decades to invest in more intense rearing methods, so they did, and produced an enormous amount of cattle.

Second, the dairy sector is flying, but — biology lesson here — female mammals don’t produce milk until after they have given birth, so if the national dairy herd is increasing, then the number of off spring must also increased.

While the female calves will ultimately be useful for the dairy sector, the male calves go directly into the food chain, adding further to a glut in the market.

Over the years Ireland became a powerhouse in the production of what farmers will proudly tell you is a “premium product”, valued throughout the world — but other countries are catching up in production, again reducing the market for us to produce so many animals.

Next, there is a shift, culturally, in the western world, away from meet and beef in particular.

Veganism and vegetarianism are growing and the industry has the figures to back up that impact.

But worse is to come.

The Mercosur deal will allow Brazilian beef into the EU market, furthur diluting our market share.

And it’s reasonable to predict that the EU will shortly impose further regulations and restrictions on the beef industry to combat the environmental impact of our belching bullocks.

Finally there’s the way the beef market works,in so far as it works at all. Processors are in a dominant position in the market because farmers have few alternatives than to sell their animals to them — although with reduced demand, that industry will tell you that their business environment isn’t as easy. Farmers are getting only 20% of the retail price of beef, and some of that is to do with the hold the processors have over the market, and some of it is the supermarkets.

Perhaps it’s time for farmers to look at innovative ways to increase that cut, by having greater control over the process of getting their meat from their farm to the ultimate end-user.

They have no choice, really.