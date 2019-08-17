KILDARE OPINION: Families in fear of a letter from the landlord

There was a time, not so long ago really, when if a friend told you they’d had “a bit of bad news” you could predict what that sad story might be.

The diagnosis of a severe illness, perhaps, or something grievous affecting a parent or a child, or perhaps a redundancy situation at work. All horrible scenarios likely to have a serious impact on that person’s life, and worthy of the grave tones of voice in which they were discussed.

These days, you can add another scenario to that list — and it’s one which wouldn’t have made such waves a scant four or five years ago.

“I’ve had a letter from the landlord. They’re selling the house and we’ve to be out.”

It’s happened to a couple of acquaintances of mine over the last while, and it sends a bit of a shiver down my spine whenever I hear of it. Because I know that person or that family is now likely to be thrust into a difficult search for accommodation, and will probably be forced to stretch their budget in a way that seriously impacts family finances.

The situation is worse, too, if you’re not young and footloose and fancy free; if you have to remain in a certain area for schools and work. You could be in real trouble.

The housing crisis is bad across the whole country, of course, but it’s utterly abhorrent in Dublin, and that is bleeding into the commuter counties. Even small apartments or homes in the middle of Kildare are renting for exorbitant money — thousands of euros per month! Never mind renting and saving for a mortgage, it’s getting to the stage where a family with two incomes would find it hard going to pay rent and bills. Heaven forbid one of those workers is sick, or has a long-term disability, or is somehow prevented from contributing an income.

I don’t subscribe to the narrative of ‘greedy landlords’ being wholly to blame. They’re not charities and they’re charging what the market will bear and legislation allows. I have some sympathy with many landlords who just want to sell up and get out of the rental game while they can. Some of those have no interest in being landlords, but were caught with negative equity starter homes after the last crash and their options were to rent them out, or sell at a loss.

The Irish rental market is just unfit for purpose, from nose to tail; it is unfit for the people of this country. And the blame for that lies squarely at the feet of those in power.

It has been well ventilated that we need to build more social housing, and quickly. We also need to build a mix of housing, in denser developents, and get away from the idea that a three-bed semi-detached house with a garden is the only way to live — it’s not just families that need homes, it’s also students and couples and single people and the elderly.

The ‘accidental’ or ‘small’ landlord model is also not serving this country appropriately. On the continent, many families are content to rent for life from professional landlords and there are clear rules and responsibilites accepted and respected by both sides. There is long-term security in such arrangements, which is vital in establishing a home and family life.

Ideally, local authorities should go back to being big landlords. They should build large developments and rent them out at subsidised rates to the vulnerable and disadvantaged, and fair rents to those who are better off. Most importantly, they should offer the concept of long-term rental contracts for all, so that renters — not just those who can afford to buy — can put down roots, rear families and make plans without the fear of that letter one day coming through the door.