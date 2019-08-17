Free kids bilingual drama workshop at Riverbank in Newbridge

Fizz and Chips Theatre Company are running bilingual drama workshops as Gaeilge agus Béarla on Saturday, August 24.

Explore movement, sound, and voice in a fun and friendly environment through Irish and English at the Riverbank Arts Centre.

The company are working on a new theatre show for children and will introduce some scenes and themes to play around with.

Orlaith Carr, Eoin O’Dubhghaill and Orla Ní Thiobraide are theatre-makers and actors who have worked on many Irish language productions including Ros na Rún on TG4 and they are sharing their love for the Irish language through exciting theatre workshops for children.

The workshop is open to everybody regardless of their level of Irish and there is no charge.

This event is supported by Riverbank Arts Centre, Kildare County Council Arts Service and Creative Ireland.

There are three workshops on the day. The first takes place from 10am to 11am for 5-7 year old children, while the second takes place from 11.30am-12.30pm for kids aged from 8-10 years and the last runs from 1pm-2pm catering for particpants aged 10-12 years. Booking is essential at www.riverbank.ie