ESB wants permission to alter major electricity line in Naas

The ESB has applied for planning permission to alter a major electricity line in Naas.

It wants to alter the 38kV Blessington line at Kilcullen Road.

According to the ESB, this is to facilitate the construction of 125 new residences at Bluebell, Kilcullen Road.

The work involves undergrounding sections of the line. It comprises of a lattice steel tower, which is about 40 feet high, as well as a number of alterations to existing infrastructure in the area. Ardstone, a Dublin-based independently owned private development company, is seeking permission to build 125 residential units including a four storey apartment block in the area. Naas councillors were briefed by Kildare County Council on the proposal towards the end of last year. It was approved by An Bord Pleanala, in March.

Residents have expressed concern about the development citing traffic issues on the congested Kilcullen Road as well as a concern about the number of dwellings and the inadequacy of public transport links. The application to build the homes was made to An Bord Pleanala under the Strategic Housing Development initiative.