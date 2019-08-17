Children stage charity sale of work in Naas

A group of Naas children organised a sale of work to assist the local Vincent de Paul society.

They decided to run a sale of work in aid of the Naas-based society and collected a total of €50 which they presented to Margaret Kelleher, President of the Naas V de P.

Firstly they went around the Aldergrove area where they live seeking items for sale from residents.

And on the day of the sale they placed tables in a driveway with all the items collected and set to work selling.

They made a total of €50.

There are three St. Vincent de Paul groups in Naas.

The John the Baptist group (or conference as the V de P refers to it) members run a helpline (045 897306).

They also visit anyone who requires assistance, usually through grocery vouchers or other financial help where required.

The St Maria’s group (helpline 087 2166779) helps people over the age of 65, again with members visiting anyone seeking assistance and also to give appropriate help.

The St David’s group manages the two charity shops in Naas.

The money made from the shops is used to support the organisation’s activities as well as for the funding educational assistance.