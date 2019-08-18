No quickfire ban on heavy lorries from Naas town centre

Heavy duty lorries will not be banned from Naas town centre in the immediate future.

Kildare County Council has not ruled out a ban but points out that a number of requirements have to be met before it can be brought into force.

KCC official Evelyn Wright was responding to call from Cllr Bill Clear for five axle trucks to be outlawed with the exception of those making local deliveries — and only then when a permit system has been introduced.

Five axle plus vehicles are banned from specified areas of Dublin city.

“Many of the trucks coming into Naas are involved in the construction industry. It may be that transport technology systems are directing them into the town centre but it shouldn’t be allowed, especially where there is an alternative option in the form of a motorway,” said Cllr Clear.

He said some vehicles did come through Naas to avoid delays caused by the M7 upgrade, but they arrive from other directions as well. He added that for many of the drivers the route through Naas town centre may not be the shortest but in many instances it is the quickest.

“It would make Naas safer for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as reducing emissions and noise. It is also important for children going to school and these trucks are the biggest killer of cyclists,” he told last month’s Naas Municipal District meeting.

He was supported by Green Party councillor Vincent P Martin.

But Ms Wright said the issue would not be progressed at this time.

She pointed out that a consultant has been appointed to prepare a report on a transport plan for Naas which is expected to be ready in September.

Before any ban could be considered an alternative route has to be in place, signs with all relevant information must be put up and the gardai would have to be consulted.