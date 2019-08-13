Kildare service station presents €31,742.86 cheque to Pieta House

Junction 14 Mayfield presented a cheque of €31,742.86 to Pieta House after finishing two years of fundraising and support of the charity.

Over the last two years, staff of Junction 14 Mayfield have worked to raise funds and awareness of Pieta House to their customers and surrounding community.

Having been active members in the Darkness into Light walk in Monasterevin and supporting the community with healthy goodie bags to those that took part, Junction 14 Mayfield thoroughly enjoyed the work they were able to carry out in partnership with Pieta House.

"A specific project the team piloted in 2018 also featured Junction 14 Mayfield working with secondary schools throughout Ireland in fundraising for Pieta House," said the service station.

"The project called 'Progress for Pieta' focused on TY students in raising awareness on mental health and giving students the opportunity to come up with mini business ideas. Students would then be funded by Junction 14 Mayfield to start their business and generate funds with all proceeds donated to Pieta House. This year our winners were C.B.S. Nenagh who raised a whopping amount of €2,616.00 over 7 weeks."

Junction 14 Mayfield would like to thank all those who have helped us support Pieta House over the last couple of years and look forward to working with a new charity partner in the coming months.