TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash near N7 exit off M50 causing delays

A collision on the M50 southbound near Junction 9 (Red Cow) is causing delays.

There are Dublin Fire Brigade firefighter and paramedics at the scene.

The Auxiliary Lane and Hard Shoulders are closed.

Motorists are urged to take care on approach.

At one point, southbound delays were backed up to Junction 5 (Finglas) with the northbound queue starting at Junction 11 (Tallaght).