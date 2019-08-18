Kildare's TP Waters to host second charity Ambition Run

The TP Waters dealership will host the second edition of its Ambition fun run on Saturday August 31, starting at 7pm.

All proceeds will go to two deserving charities, Tallaght University Hospital Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society.

The run has contains a longer challenge for regular fun runners. Instead of the usual 5 or 10 kilometre run, the organisers are challenging participants to run five or 10 miles, starting from the TP Waters showrooms, which are located on the Monasterevin Road just outside Kildare town.

Speaking about the run, TJ Waters, a director of the family-run dealership, said: “This is the second year we will host the TP.= Waters Ambition Run and we have worked with local man Liam Ryan, who has personally experienced the amazing work of the medical staff in Tallaght University Hospital.

“The proceeds from the race will go toward the development of a family room in the hospital’s haematology/oncology Maguire Ward.”

According to Mr Waters, a family room provides a “much-needed place for families of patients receiving palliative care to spend some time alone, whilst still being close to their loved ones, sparing them the need to spend hours sitting in corridors, canteens and waiting rooms.

“There are lots of five and 10 kilometre runs but five or 10 miles is a bit more of a challenge.

“This is the second year of the run and we are delighted to have SEAT Ireland supporting the event again this year. It will be a great day for both novice and serious runners and we are really excited about it.”

Runners will receive t-shirts, medals and chip and pin timed results. For more, see www.tpwaters.ie or on Facebook @tpwaterskildare.