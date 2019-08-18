Norwegian Ambassador visits Kildare to strengthen pilgrim ties

Solas Bhríde welcomed the Norwegian ambassador, Her Excellency Else Berit Eikeland, on Thursday, August 1.

The purpose of her visit to the Kildare town Christian spirituality centre was to strengthen cooperation and bonding between the centre and pilgrims from Norway who are interested in coming to Ireland to walk pilgrim trails in the footsteps of Irish saints.

Her Excellency has arranged for two groups to pay a visit to Solas Bhríde to walk in the footsteps of St Brigid of Kildare.

According to Sr Phil O’Shea of Solas Bhríde, the ambassador “was amazed to hear of the many pilgrim groups from Norway that have already had contact with Solas Bhride through the years.”