Permission granted for 18 homes on Prosperous site potentially linked to 1798 rebellion

Development of a site in the centre of Prosperous with suggested links to the 1798 Rebellion in the town has got the go ahead from Kildare County Council on July 31.

The council granted planning permission to John C Byrne to build 18 houses at Main Street.

During the planning process it was stated by the council that it was believed the Main Street 0.68 hectare site could have been a burial place for people killed in the 1798 rebellion. A report from consultant archaeologists employed by the owners, said that it was “highly unlikely” that the site was a burial ground for the 1798 dead. But they said, “potential for such cannot be ruled out.”

The developer has been required to liaise with the council in the event of any finds.