Figures show Clane hospital finances getting healthier

Clane General Hospital Ltd made an after tax profit of €291,276 for the year ending December 2018, according to filings at the Companies Registration Office.

This was down from €412,574 for 2017.

The good news for the company and its shareholders, a large employer in the area, was that its net assets or its net worth after all the bills are paid rose by €227,276 or 16% to €1.59m.

The files show that employment at the hospital fell from 111 in 2017 to 102 in 2018. It made €345,723 profit before tax and paid tax of €54,447 on that.

The company has a combined short term and longer term liabilities of around €5.3 million. Its profit before interest was €494,394 but it paid out €148,846 on borrowings, which was down on the €172,225 it paid out in 2017.

The figures are an increase on 2014 when post tax profit was €148,777, down on the €192,063 figures in 2013. But the company reported at the time that it remained positive compared to a loss of €238,931 in 2012 and it had returned to net positive assets.

The 2018 figures show an “exceptional” payment of €52,500. The report said this was in relation to settlements made regarding the PIP implant procedure.

In previous reports the directors had said that they could not predict the outcome of a number of claims against it over what was described as an approved PIP implant procedure. While confident in 2015 they could defend themselves, they did not predict an outcome.

Staffing levels have varied over the last six years.

Between 2013 and 2014, they fell from 113 to 107. It was 111 in 2017 but dropped to 102 last year.