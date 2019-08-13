Lucky Leaving Cert student is First Winner of Leinster Leader Whitewater Giveaway

Lucky Leaving Cert student Rebecca Shaw, a pupil at Leinster Senior College, was the first winner today of the Whitewater Shopping Centre Mega Giveaway.

Rebecca collected her results this morning and then received a message from the Leinster Leader that she had won a bundle of Prizes.

Rebecca won a €100 Whitewater voucher; 1 x Subway Gold Ticket; 1 x BAGEL FACTORY voucher; 1 x Golden Discs goodie bag.

Check out the Leinster Leader and KildareNow Facebook Pages this evening to see how to enter as we're giving away a bundle of prizes every day. Prizes are given out every day until Friday.

Congrats and well done Rebecca!