KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Appealing your Leaving Cert results

Question:



If I am unhappy with a result in my Leaving Cert, how can I get the grade reviewed?



Answer:

The Leaving Cert results are available this morning, Tuesday, August 13. If you are unhappy about a result and would like to have it checked, you can appeal your grade to the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

However, before you decide to appeal your grade, you can view your examination script to see how your work was marked. To do this, you must register on the Candidate Self Service Portal on the SEC website, examinations.ie. You can make an application to the viewing of scripts service online from 9am, 14 August to 5pm, 16 August. You will need your username and password (you get this when you register on the portal). Only the scripts from the written examinations can be viewed - not the results of oral examinations or marks for practical examinations. If your script was marked on paper, you will be assigned a session to view it on either 20 August or 21 August. If it was marked online you can view it online from 5pm on Tuesday 20 August to 5pm on Wednesday 21 August.

If you decide to go ahead and appeal your result after viewing your script, you should log into examinations.ie, access the Candidate Self Service Portal and complete the process online. This service will be available from 5pm, 16 August until 5pm, 22 August. The process is the same for all scripts whether they were marked manually or online. Your script will then be sent to an appeal examiner for re-marking.

The appeal fee is €40 per subject for the Leaving Certificate. The appeal fee for the Applied Leaving Certificate is €15.50 per subject. You will get this fee back if your result is upgraded. You can get more information from the Candidate Information Booklet – Leaving Certificate 2019, published by the State Examinations Commission.

Further information is available from citizensinformation.ie and the Citizens Information Phone Service, 0761 07 4000. Information is also available from your local Citizens Information Office at: Newbridge CIC, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, Co Kildare Tel: 0761 07 8300. Naas CIC, Basin Street, Naas, Co Kildare Tel: 0761 07 8280