Kildare Deaths, Tuesday, 13 August, 2019

Patrick Morgan: 197, South Circular Road, Dublin / Athy, Kildare



The death has occurred of Patrick Morgan, late of Ballyroe, Athy. He is deeply regretted by his loving partner Eileen, daughter Cathy, brothers, sisters, grandson Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm this evening, Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Brian O'Boyle: Naas, Kildare/Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has taken place of Brian O'Boyle, Naas, Co. Kildare / Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. He passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 10. Predeceased by his father Gerry and nephew Rían Shortall. Dearly missed by his loving wife Ruth, son Jim, daughter Orla, mother Mary, sisters Aileen Conlon (Carrick on Shannon), Grainne Boyce (Dublin) and Sheelagh Shortall (Dublin), brothers Sean (Carrick on Shannon) and Darragh (Leitrim Village), mother in law Bertha Patterson, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, large circle of friends and work colleagues (Bus Eireann)

Reposing at his mother's residence, Park Drive, Carrick on Shannon, on Wednesday, August 14, from 4pm to 9pm with removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick on Shannon, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Walter Alexander Skoyles: Clane, Kildare / Raheny, Dublin

Walter Alexander Skoyles passed away peacfully at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Loving husband of Thelma for 62 years and dear father of Lesley (Sutton), Karen (Clayton), Tracey (Dunlop) and the late baby David. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, his grandchildren Peter, Douglas, Martin, Sam, Mark, Georgia, Isobella and Rex, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and his late sister May's partner Jeff, sons-in-law David and Angus, extended family, friends and his faithful friend Misty.

Funeral Service on Thursday, August 15, at 11 am in St. David's Church of Ireland, Naas followed by burial in Maudlings Cemetery, Naas.

Dr. Angeline Gabriel Smith: Tubberyquin, Ballyneety, Limerick / Athy, Kildare

Dr Angeline Gabriel Smith, late of 'Ivy Bush', Barrowhouse, Athy passed away recently. Daughter of the late Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Remi, son Jules, mother Anna, brothers Andrew, Paul and Peter, sisters Catherine, Anna, Lisa and Carol, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse, between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesday evening. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church (Barrowhouse) at 12 noon on Wednesday afternoon. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Paddy Byrne: Commonstown, Moone, Kildare

Paddy Byrne of Commonstown, Moone, passed away on August 11. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, children Bernadette, Billy and Padraic, brothers John and Mick, sister Rosie, son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Niamh, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren Seán and Hugh, nieces nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Tuesday morning to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private Tuesday morning please