KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Modern three-bed Naas apartment comes on market

Number 10 The Watersedge, Oldtown Demesne, Naas is a stunning three bedroomed duplex apartment set in the desirable Oldtown Demesne estate.

This home is bright and spacious and is in showhouse condition.

Modern design

It offers modern design with the best of fixtures and fittings.

The sophisticated kitchen is in high gloss with stone Corian counter top and a range of Gaggenau and Siemens appliances.

The property enjoys close proximity to local schools, parkland, GAA, the Arrow rail link and the M7 motorway.

Accommodation in this home briefly comprises hallway, living/dining room, kitchen, utility, guest toilet, storage room.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms (main en-suite) and bathroom.

The property comes with an asking price of €279,000.

Appointments may be made to view this impressive property with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly 045 866466.