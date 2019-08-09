Hollywood Fair book celebrates local traditional life

Following its launch at a dinner dance in the Hollywood Centre on Saturday night, July 20, the book for this year’s Hollywood Fair is now available in local shops. A full colour production, it is on sale for €7.

It includes photographs from previous Fairs and features 14 articles of local interest by local people.

A novel feature this year is an article giving the various views and opinions of the boys and girls, 22 of them in all, from third class in Scoil Chaoimhín Naofa. Local woman Tina Davis has composed a witty poem to celebrate the success which the Hollywood Fair has been since it started in 2011.

Another highlight this year are two extended profile interviews with two prominent local women. The first one is with Dr Mary Kearney who served as the GP for Dunlavin, Hollywood and Donard for some 31 years until her retirement in 2016.

The other interview is with Susan Tutty of Silverhills. Widow of the late Joe Tutty and now in her nineties, Susan has 8 children, 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In this article she reminisces with humour and wit on the highlights of her life.

In an article called Hollwood Girl, Margaret Glennon Borza reflects on her life growing up in Hollywood in the 1950s and 60s, and on her subsequent career as an art teacher in Dublin’s inner city and then in Dunlavin Community College. Chairwoman of the Hollywood Fair Committe Mary O’Callaghan contributes an article on Hollywood through the eyes of a newcomer.

Mary also has a piece on the flooding of Poulaphouca lake back in the 1940s and the changes which this brought about in the lives of the people affected. This major change for so many residents will be the theme for the dramatic re-enactment that will be performed at this year’s Fair.

Mary Clarke and Lil Flynn contribute articles on the successes of the Hollywood ICA Guild since its foundation in 1970. There is a piece by Jean Traynor on the Reillys of Corragh, focussing in particular on local Hollywood GAA legend Martin Reilly.

There is also an article on Hollywood’s victory against Dunlavin in the Intermediate Football final in 2017.