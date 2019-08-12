KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Bringing pets home from abroad

Question: I am moving back to Ireland after several years in Germany. Am I allowed to bring my dog and cat home with me?

Answer: Strict controls are in place for bringing pets into Ireland to ensure that diseases such as rabies are not introduced.

If you are moving to Ireland or coming on holiday you can bring your dog or cat with you. The EU system of Passports for Pets allows dogs, cats and ferrets to travel between EU member states.



Any private veterinary practice can issue an EU Pet Passport which will certify that the pet is travelling from an eligible country, is identified by an implanted microchip and has been vaccinated against rabies at least 21 days before travel.

Cats, dogs or ferrets coming from countries other than the UK, Finland or Malta must be treated against tapeworm between 24 and 120 hours before travel. The time and date of treatment are entered on the passport.

Treatment for ticks is not compulsory, but it is advisable to get it at the same time as the tapeworm treatment.

Registered airlines may choose to carry pets complying with the Pet Passport regulations. Compliant pets may travel on any ferry.

The pet must travel with its owner or with a person acting on behalf of the owner (unaccompanied pets cannot travel to Ireland under the EU Pet Passport System).

A list of frequently asked questions is available from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.