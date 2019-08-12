KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Bringing pets home from abroad
South Kildare Citizens Information Services
File photo: Pixabay
If you are moving to Ireland or coming on holiday you can bring your dog or cat with you. The EU system of Passports for Pets allows dogs, cats and ferrets to travel between EU member states.
Any private veterinary practice can issue an EU Pet Passport which will certify that the pet is travelling from an eligible country, is identified by an implanted microchip and has been vaccinated against rabies at least 21 days before travel.
Cats, dogs or ferrets coming from countries other than the UK, Finland or Malta must be treated against tapeworm between 24 and 120 hours before travel. The time and date of treatment are entered on the passport.
Registered airlines may choose to carry pets complying with the Pet Passport regulations. Compliant pets may travel on any ferry.
Further information is available from citizensinformation.ie and the Citizens Information Phone Service on 0761 07 4000. Information is also available from your local Citizens Information Office at: Newbridge CIC, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, tel: 0761 07 8300; Naas CIC, Basin Street, Naas; tel: 0761 07 8280.
