Kildare gardai stop drugged up driver behind wheel of defective vehicle

Naas gardai seized a car yesterday evening after the driver was found to be driving with drugs in their system. They were arrested and the car taken away because it had two front bald tyres.

Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped this car yesterday evening.



Driver failed roadside test for drugs and was arrested. Car seized for dangerous and defective two bald front tyres . Court appearance to follow. pic.twitter.com/Ds2OsXxD8y — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 9, 2019