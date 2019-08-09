WATCH: Dramatic video of lightning show over Kildare last night
Rain not as serious as predicted
Naas lit up by lighting last night
There were dramatic scenes over Kildare last night with thunder and lightning as well as torrential rain.
And while the county didn't get as much rain as was predicted and which gave rise to a Yellow Weather Warning which was issued on Wednesday, the thunder and lightning did produce a good show.
These videos were shot by Padraig O'Brien of Kildare Weather from his front porch in the Elsmore estate.
Thunderstorm over Naas Co Kildare tonight. @barrabest @WeatherCee @JoannaDonnellyL @StormchaserUKEU @convectivewx @MetAlertIreland @MetEireann @deric_tv pic.twitter.com/fejpLGC01w— Kildare Weather (@KildareMet) August 9, 2019
Thunderstorm over Naas last night pic.twitter.com/XIeccdfkMi— Padraig OBrien☀️⛈️ (@padnandos1) August 9, 2019
