WATCH: Dramatic video of lightning show over Kildare last night

Rain not as serious as predicted

Naas lit up by lighting last night

There were dramatic scenes over Kildare last night with thunder and lightning as well as torrential rain.

And while the county didn't get as much rain as was predicted and which gave rise to a Yellow Weather Warning which was issued on Wednesday, the thunder and lightning did produce a good show.

These videos were shot by Padraig O'Brien of Kildare Weather from his front porch in the Elsmore estate.