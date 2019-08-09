Dublin Airport recorded over 10mm of rain in one hour last night, says Midland forecaster

Dublin Airport recorded 10.5mm of rain in just one hour, between 3am and 4am on Friday morning as thunderstorms hit, says midlands based forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for all of Ireland expired at 7am on Friday.

The www.carloweather.com forecaster added: "Fair play if you managed to sleep through them.

"My weather station went offline at 3:37 due to power loss but ESB have restored power to areas of Tullow affected."

For the weekend, Alan said: "Saturday will be very windy with some showers and risk of more persistent heavy rain Saturday night.

"Sunday will start of wet but improve with winds easing and mainly dry afternoon but cooler."