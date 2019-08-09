Cloudy and wet today in County Kildare

There will be some bright or sunny spells today, but cloud also and occasional showers also, merging to give longer spells of rain in places. Some thundery downpours will occur, with a risk of flash flooding. Humid and feeling warm in any sunny spells, with maximum temperatures of 18 to 22 celsius. Winds will be mostly moderate southeasterly, increasing fresh to strong along eastern and southern coasts, but strong easterly winds will persist for a time in the morning along the north coast.

Tonight, there will be further showers, some of them heavy, with a continuing risk of thunder, but some clear spells also. It will be windy along south and southwest coasts, with strong to gale force southwesterly winds, but winds elsewhere will be light to moderate, variable in direction, with mist and fog patches forming. Minimum temperatures 13 to 15 celsius.