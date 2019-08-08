WEATHER WARNING: Danger of spot flooding as Status Yellow Weather Warning in place for much of Ireland for tonight
Kildare County Council crews on standby
WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow Weather Warning in place for much of Ireland
A Status Yellow Warning is in place for later today, tonight and the early hours of Friday morning for much of Ireland.
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Munster and Leinster. Met Eireann states that heavy rain will spread from the south Thursday evening and night. Accumulations of 25 to 40mm will occur over a relatively short time period. Spot flooding is likely. It is valid from 7pm tonight to 7am tomorrow, Friday.
Weather Alert for Rainfall. Level Yellow. For Munster and Leinster. Valid 7pm Thursday 8th to 7am Friday 9th.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/SGS7Qzq7oc— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 7, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on