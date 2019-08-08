WEATHER WARNING: Danger of spot flooding as Status Yellow Weather Warning in place for much of Ireland for tonight

A Status Yellow Warning is in place for later today, tonight and the early hours of Friday morning for much of Ireland.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Munster and Leinster. Met Eireann states that heavy rain will spread from the south Thursday evening and night. Accumulations of 25 to 40mm will occur over a relatively short time period. Spot flooding is likely. It is valid from 7pm tonight to 7am tomorrow, Friday.