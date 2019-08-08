Company behind former KTK landfill solar farm plans reassures council over gas emission concerns

Further information on the proposed construction of a solar farm at the former KTK landfill near Kilcullen has been submitted to Kildare County Council.

Starrus LFG Ltd want to build a solar farm at the restored landfill in the townlands of Brownstown and Carnalaway with an export capacity of three megawatts.

If approved, the development will consist of photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames, connection to existing single-storey ESB Sub-Station/switch room building, and the installation of three transformers, ducting and underground electrical cabling.

The plans have been revised by further information consisting of a construction management plan detailing build techniques.

The council had expressed concern about the possible impact the development would have in relation to landfill gas emissions.

The applicant stressed the frames will be mounted on concrete ballasts and does not require tapping into the capping level of the restored landfill.

Kildare County Council is continuing to assess the further information.