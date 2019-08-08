Appeal for information on car stolen outside Kildare home

A Carbury man has appealed on Facebook for the return of his car after it was stolen from outside his home last Thursday, August 1

The car, a Toyota Rav 4 (141 KE 3584) was stolen between 12.30am and 7am from the home of Eddie Flynn, Dreenane, Carbury, without the keys, while the family were in the house.

“Please share in the hope it might spark some information on the route it took or who may have taken it!" the Facebook post, which has been shared almost 600 times since last Thursday, says.

“If you noticed anything in the Carbury/Derrinturn area that night please get in contact.”

