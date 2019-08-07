Kildare County Council to monitor situation as Met Eireann predicts heavy rainfall on Thursday night

Kildare County Council said it will continue to monitor the situation after Met Eireann issued a yellow alert rainfall warning for Thursday night.

"Met Éireann have issued a Yellow Alert for rainfall which is in effect from 19.00 on Thursday 8 August until 07.00 on Friday 9 August with a low pressure system moving in from the South. The models are currently predicting heavy rainfall countrywide with the heaviest affecting Leinster and Munster over a four or five hour period with between 25-40mm predicted to fall with spot flooding possible," said the council.

"Friday and the weekend are expected to bring more periods of heavy rainfall countrywide with thundery downpours expected.

The Kildare County Council Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to monitor the situation and have advised our Roads, Fire and Water Services Crews to be on standby to deal with flooding incidents if they occur."