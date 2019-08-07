Kildare hit with Status Yellow rainfall warning as downpours are forecasted

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

Kildare has been included in a Status Yellow rainfall as Met Éireann has issued a warning for Munster and Leinster.

The national forecaster says heavy rain will spread from the south Thursday evening and night.

Accumulations of 25 to 40mm will occur over a relatively short time period.

Spot flooding is likely.

The warning is valid from Thursday, August 8 at 7pm to Friday, August 9 at 7am. 