Kildare superintendent leads national clampdown on wildlife crime and poaching

Kildare Superintendent Martin Walker, who has been known for his tough stance on wildlife crime, represented An Garda Síochána today at the launch of ‘Operation Silver Fin’.

This is an operation involving An Garda Síochána, the PSNI, the Loughs Agency, along with the Partnership for Action Against Wildlife Crime.

In a statement, the gardai said they are committed to tackling crimes such as fish poaching in conjunction with these partners.

They said the significance of this kind of crime cannot be over stated, and at the most serious level it can have a direct impact on the economic, environmental and cultural lives of communities and can also negatively affect the conservation status of some native species.

The operation focuses on encouraging the public to report suspected fish poaching to the appropriate agency, enforcing fishing regulations and increasing awareness of the legislation surrounding fishing and the importance of protecting fish stocks.

Superintendent Martin Walker said, "I fully endorse the collaborative efforts of all the enforcement agencies associated with this wonderful initiative to robustly challenge the illegal activities associated with all forms of fish poaching. The development of cordial working relations and partnership is fundamental to the success of this and similar initiatives which we in An Garda Síochána have developed with other stakeholders e.g. Inland Fisheries Ireland ( Sea Trout & Salmon ), NPWS ( Illegal Catching of Cray Fish ) and focal coarse angling fishing clubs. Continued enforcement action is essential in addressing this major wildlife crime''





